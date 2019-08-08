Sun Life Financial Has Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Increased By $13.95 Million Its At&T (T) Holding

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 79.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 36,950 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 9,452 shares with $401,000 value, down from 46,402 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $202.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 13.94 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 23.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd acquired 450,000 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 2.40M shares with $75.29 million value, up from 1.95 million last quarter. At&T Inc now has $251.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 16.92 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Interpublic Group Of Co Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 46,779 shares to 47,834 valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 21,141 shares and now owns 337,777 shares. Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1. The company was initiated on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.