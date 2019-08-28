Sun Life Financial Has Boosted Stake in Equifax (EFX) by $367,688; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Raised by Loews Corp

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 941.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 3,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, up from 331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $144.74. About 197,967 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION; 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 15/03/2018 – DOJ Bring Charges Against Former Equifax CIO (Audio); 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading by S.E.C; 04/04/2018 – Massachusetts may sue Equifax over data breach, judge rules; 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $107.17. About 5.96M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan $1b Credit Card ABS, CHAIT 2018-A1; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan mulls moving 200 bankers to Paris post-Brexit -Les Echos; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,075 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 293,163 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 3 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 5,524 shares. National Pension Serv reported 0.07% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). First Eagle Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 130,916 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 15,928 are held by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Huntington National Bank reported 0% stake. Group One Trading Lp invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Platinum Management Limited holds 2.38% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 853,411 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Northern holds 1.36M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Financial Engines Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ubs Asset Americas holds 345,314 shares.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Equifax® joins Verified.Meâ„¢ NYSE:EFX – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cryptocurrencies Rise Amid Reports of New Futures; Libra Back in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Estimating The Fair Value Of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Equifax Earnings: EFX Stock Edges Largely Unmoved as EPS Top Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Data-Driven Marketing Digital Customer Insights Now Available Through the Eyeota Audience Marketplace – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Ente by 223,000 shares to 272,112 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.13% or 45,000 shares. D L Carlson Group Inc owns 84,825 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru has 580,093 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N Communications Inc stated it has 119,050 shares or 3.47% of all its holdings. Westwood Mgmt Il invested in 6,360 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A holds 162,789 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.74% or 1.86 million shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corp holds 98,533 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1.52 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust Com reported 248,475 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. 150.20M are held by State Street Corp. Moreover, Jones Companies Lllp has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 126,150 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc accumulated 93,664 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 0.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 1.85% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).