Sun Life Financial Has Boosted Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $362,604; Stock Value Declined; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Share Price Declined, Accredited Investors Has Boosted Holding by $1.26 Million

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 264.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 26,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 3.52 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 5,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,380 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 17,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 7.18 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,637 shares to 26,122 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 168,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,353 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $496.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 27,512 shares to 313,448 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 52,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 349,156 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).