Sun Life Financial Has Boosted Holding in Oneok (OKE); Tuttle Tactical Management Increased Its Stake in Hormel Foods (HRL) by $1.23 Million as Shares Declined

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 5,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 20,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 1.29M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 171.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 27,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,170 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 16,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 1.08 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Research Glob Investors has invested 0.16% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Glenmede Comm Na invested in 0.06% or 319,873 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 2,000 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.09% or 171,794 shares in its portfolio. 51,747 were accumulated by Norinchukin Bancorporation The. Atlanta Mgmt L L C invested in 24,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors owns 102 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Finance Group invested in 0.12% or 2.86 million shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank invested in 5,000 shares. 38 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.35% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Accredited Investors has invested 0.12% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 57,491 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 61,493 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 34,381 shares to 134,989 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,694 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 31,780 shares to 59,538 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).