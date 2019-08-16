Sun Life Financial Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; U S Global Investors Trimmed Its Textron (TXT) Stake

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 38.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 8,074 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 13,075 shares with $1.54M value, down from 21,149 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $136.06. About 14.48 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers

U S Global Investors Inc decreased Textron Inc (TXT) stake by 20.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc analyzed 10,758 shares as Textron Inc (TXT)'s stock declined 6.73%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 41,095 shares with $2.08M value, down from 51,853 last quarter. Textron Inc now has $10.20B valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 2.37M shares traded or 53.60% up from the average. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) stake by 5,034 shares to 25,546 valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) stake by 39,176 shares and now owns 39,468 shares. Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.43% above currents $136.06 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy”. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Investment Ltd has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eos LP has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parkside Finance Bank & Trust has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma accumulated 32.90 million shares or 1.64% of the stock. Moreover, Anderson Hoagland & Communications has 4.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mairs & Power Incorporated holds 2.35% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 0.21% stake. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northeast Investment Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 252,170 shares. Scott & Selber invested in 3.51% or 56,970 shares. Nicholas Inv Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Delaware-based Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 2.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barbara Oil owns 20,000 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management owns 22,372 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.91 million for 12.88 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.