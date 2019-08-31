Sun Life Financial Cut Position in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) as Shares Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Raised Position

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 10,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 34,518 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 45,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 4.28M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES HITTING HIGH END YR EPS EX ITEMS VIEW; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy to Buy Vectren for About $6 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CENTERPOINT ENERGY HOUSTON ELECTRIC LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Vectren Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterPoint Energy, Inc. — VVC; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,064 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 103,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 99,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Miracle Mile Ltd Llc has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 126,936 were reported by Thompson Mngmt. Citizens & Northern has invested 2.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru has 71,200 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flow Traders Us Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M Holdings Secs Inc accumulated 45,206 shares. Meritage Gru Limited Partnership has 6.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Logan Mgmt reported 261,869 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson & Lc holds 0.88% or 51,101 shares in its portfolio. Cap Int Sarl holds 147,020 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 405,100 shares stake. Prudential Finance has invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

