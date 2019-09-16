Sun Life Financial Cut Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Shorts at Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Raised By 2.83%

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 15.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 1,049 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 5,530 shares with $1.62M value, down from 6,579 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $118.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $296.45. About 338,101 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) had an increase of 2.83% in short interest. BOLD’s SI was 1.93 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.83% from 1.88 million shares previously. With 579,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s short sellers to cover BOLD’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 92,335 shares traded. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has risen 5.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BOLD News: 09/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 08/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Announces The Promotion Of Natalie Holles To President And Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Audentes Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN NEUROMUSCULAR AND RESPIRATORY FUNCTION AT 24-WEEK TIMEPOINT; 08/05/2018 – AUDENTES PROMOTES NATALIE HOLLES TO PRESIDENT & COO; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – PATIENT 1 HAS ACHIEVED VENTILATOR INDEPENDENCE AND ORAL FEEDING; 16/05/2018 – Audentes Announces Continuing Positive Data from First Dose Cohort of ASPIRO, a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of AT132 in Patients W; 02/04/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics Access Event Set By Chardan for Apr. 10

More notable recent Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MarketSite at Times Square – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Draghi ties Lagarde’s hands with promise of indefinite stimulus – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “London’s FTSE 100 gains on hopes of stimulus, trade resolution – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s Plans to Launch Breakfast Nationwide, Trims 2019 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Audentes Therapeutics has $5000 highest and $48 lowest target. $49’s average target is 55.01% above currents $31.61 stock price. Audentes Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Leerink Swann. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Chardan Capital Markets.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The firm is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It currently has negative earnings. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 3.56% above currents $296.45 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TMO in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Needham downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, July 25. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.