Sun Life Financial Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $911,183; Seizert Capital Partners Has Cut Its Holding in F5 Networks Com (FFIV) by $3.10 Million as Market Value Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (FFIV) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 21,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 186,181 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.11M, down from 207,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 223,749 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 6,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,224 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $834,000, down from 13,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $139.4. About 10.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $397.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 9,790 shares to 14,142 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 1.01 million shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 3.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 657,704 shares. Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 50,290 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Harvest Cap owns 3,206 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorp Tru Communications invested in 3.84% or 155,688 shares. Gm Advisory Incorporated accumulated 29,891 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.38% or 56,729 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 7.41% or 74,923 shares. Weatherly Asset LP accumulated 2.75% or 102,914 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 68,746 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Management, California-based fund reported 45,096 shares. Arga Inv Management Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,075 shares. Telemus Cap owns 159,677 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.64M shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landstar Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11,587 shares to 26,340 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 12,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Progress Software Corp Com (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 EPS, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66M for 17.44 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Turtle Creek Asset Inc stated it has 14,500 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2,555 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 5.40 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 50,169 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 100 shares. Covington invested in 150 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Northern Trust stated it has 0.03% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Hendershot Invests Inc holds 0.69% or 14,425 shares. Davis R M invested in 0.02% or 3,160 shares. 3,610 were accumulated by Horizon Ltd Llc. 568 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. 148,613 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Rowland & Co Inv Counsel Adv has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 915 shares.