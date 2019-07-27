Sun Life Financial Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $808,990; Shares Declined; Expeditors Intl (EXPD) Stake Has Lifted by Jlb & Associates Inc

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl (EXPD) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 7,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,480 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 81,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 402,718 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 347.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 12,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,024 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares to 96,200 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins (NYSE:ROL) by 19,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,069 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

