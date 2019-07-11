Sun Hydraulics Corporation (SNHY) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ:SNHY) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Equipment & Components companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sun Hydraulics Corporation has 89% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 76.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.3% of Sun Hydraulics Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.14% of all Industrial Equipment & Components companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sun Hydraulics Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hydraulics Corporation 0.00% 9.80% 5.00% Industry Average 7.03% 14.55% 7.87%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Sun Hydraulics Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hydraulics Corporation N/A 43 27.13 Industry Average 123.79M 1.76B 28.03

Sun Hydraulics Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Sun Hydraulics Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Sun Hydraulics Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hydraulics Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.22 2.50

$48.33 is the average price target of Sun Hydraulics Corporation, with a potential downside of -100.00%. The competitors have a potential upside of 14.73%. The analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Sun Hydraulics Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sun Hydraulics Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Hydraulics Corporation -2.37% -14.33% 26.53% 6.8% -8.71% 32.9% Industry Average 2.23% 7.04% 17.61% 13.93% 12.97% 21.74%

For the past year Sun Hydraulics Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Sun Hydraulics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Sun Hydraulics Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.67 and has 1.83 Quick Ratio. Sun Hydraulics Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sun Hydraulics Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Sun Hydraulics Corporation is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.82. In other hand, Sun Hydraulics Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.43 which is 43.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sun Hydraulics Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sun Hydraulics Corporation’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Sun Hydraulics Corporation.