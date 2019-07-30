Sun Communities (SUI) Shareholder Eii Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $417,012 as Market Valuation Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Maintains Holding in Sensient Technologies (SXT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) by 65.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,490 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 30,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sensient Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $69.62. About 135,524 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has risen 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT SEES FY EPS $3.70 TO $3.80, EST. $3.79; 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sensient Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXT); 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 3,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,488 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 15,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $134.11. About 318,133 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI)

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 23.61 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc stated it has 222,364 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 15,512 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd owns 56,757 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 1,900 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 659,211 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 1.35 million were accumulated by Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Co. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 0.06% or 12.23 million shares. Honeywell holds 34,837 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Capital stated it has 2.04M shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 3,849 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Proshare Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 19,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SXT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 39.42 million shares or 2.67% less from 40.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 3,424 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 80,988 shares. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.01% invested in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) for 20,100 shares. State Street owns 1.52M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 1,096 shares. Cutter Communication Brokerage Inc has invested 2.13% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 121 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). 41,775 were accumulated by Pictet Asset. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT). Dubuque Comml Bank Trust stated it has 188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 156,325 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,475 shares stake.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 950,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 3.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.00M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.