Sun Communities (SUI) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lowered Position by $6.56 Million; As At&T (T) Stock Value Rose, Holder Boothbay Fund Management Cut Its Stake by $362,204

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 55,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 570,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.66 million, down from 626,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40 billion market cap company. It closed at $147.8 lastly. It is down 38.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 63.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 11,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 6,706 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 18,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 22/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: WV Department of Ag takes part in AT&T distracted driving campaign; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 26.02 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

