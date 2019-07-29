Sun Communities (SUI) Position Maintained by Lenox Wealth Management Inc; Voya Finl (VOYA) Shareholder Greenlight Capital Has Cut Its Position by $15.53 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 349,410 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 21/04/2018 – DJ Voya Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOYA); 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 275.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 2,591 shares as the company's stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, up from 942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.57. About 175,782 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 132,877 shares to 194 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.64M for 9.71 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. $51,255 worth of stock was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR on Friday, May 31. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought $74,175.