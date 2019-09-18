Sun Communities (SUI) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed by Analysts at Wells Fargo; The Price Target is $137.0000; Logmein (LOGM)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Logmein Inc (LOGM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 112 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 150 decreased and sold positions in Logmein Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 45.73 million shares, up from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Logmein Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 6 to 1 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 110 Increased: 69 New Position: 43.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its stock rating noted as “Market Perform” by analysts at Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo currently has a $137.0000 target price per share on the $13.49 billion market cap company or -7.89% downside potential. This was disclosed to clients in an analyst note on 18 September.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86 million for 16.01 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 4.55% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. for 319,247 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 350,444 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 2.9% invested in the company for 4.09 million shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.51% in the stock. Lyon Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,500 shares.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 154.37 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 8,640 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Sun Communities, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Fincl Grp holds 1,143 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 145,998 shares. Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Lp owns 25,035 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 128 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 761,500 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 6,449 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 21,589 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 1.73M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 6,153 shares. Veritable Lp holds 8,612 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 0% or 3,975 shares. Green Street Investors Lc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 40,100 shares. 450 were reported by Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $148.74. About 12,468 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.