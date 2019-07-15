Sun Communities (SUI) Holding Held by Cohen & Steers Inc; Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Market Valuation Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Raised by $1.69 Million Its Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 29,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.50M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 392,633 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 269,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944.78M, up from 7.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 124,483 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 140,502 shares to 71,586 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructu (NYSE:TYG) by 37,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,605 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap LP has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Colony Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,007 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Davenport Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 2,394 are owned by Asset Mngmt. 6,528 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 106,989 shares. 265 were reported by Johnson Financial Inc. Adelante Cap Management Lc has invested 2.59% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2,395 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 10,690 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. United Finance Advisers reported 22,474 shares. Proshare Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 19,627 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny stated it has 1 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,231 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insur has 0.19% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 12,849 shares.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Sun Communities Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Sun Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:SUI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 133,613 shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $132.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,309 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: TA, GTCR, Sterling Partners, Clearlake, Francisco Partners, Bregal Sagemount – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing An Investment In Matinas BioPharma – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lincoln National: A Growth Stock At Value Stock Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln National Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.