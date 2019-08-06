Sun Communities (SUI) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Lifted Holding; Willingdon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake in Metlife (MET) by $2.31 Million as Stock Value Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 55,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1,103 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47,000, down from 56,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 8.61M shares traded or 89.25% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife Investments Asia Limited Expands Institutional Sales Team in Asia; 30/03/2018 – MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 275.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 2,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, up from 942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $133.1. About 285,134 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 6,730 shares to 127 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results and 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SUI Stock on the Rise After Solid Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sun Communities (SUI) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, Offers Q3 EPS Outlook Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Ingenia Communities, a Leading Owner and Operator of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Communities in Australia – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Maggie Gage Joins MetLife as Vice President of U.S. Government Relations – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife (MET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,405 shares to 6,995 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).