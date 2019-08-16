Sun Communities (SUI) Holder Cohen & Steers Increased Stake; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Value Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $5.14 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 269,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 7.97M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944.78M, up from 7.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $144.84. About 539,417 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 55.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 49,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 40,369 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 89,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 7.64M shares traded or 0.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 6,950 shares to 34,320 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Int’l Tb Etf (BWX) by 51,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 307,420 shares to 3.90M shares, valued at $293.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 40,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,768 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

