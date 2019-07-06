Sun Communities Inc. (SUI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM)

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities Inc. 117 10.50 N/A 1.32 94.19 AGNC Investment Corp. 25 127.03 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.6% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sun Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Sun Communities Inc. has a consensus price target of $117.67, and a -11.53% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sun Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.1% and 2.32%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Sun Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Communities Inc. 2.47% 3.44% 9.62% 20.9% 33.14% 22.05% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.39% -0.01% 0% 0% 0% 1.32%

For the past year Sun Communities Inc. has stronger performance than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sun Communities Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.