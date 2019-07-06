Sun Communities Inc. (SUI)’s Financial Results Comparing With AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM)

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sun Communities Inc.
|117
|10.50
|N/A
|1.32
|94.19
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|25
|127.03
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sun Communities Inc.
|0.00%
|3.7%
|1.6%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sun Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sun Communities Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Sun Communities Inc. has a consensus price target of $117.67, and a -11.53% downside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Sun Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.1% and 2.32%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Sun Communities Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sun Communities Inc.
|2.47%
|3.44%
|9.62%
|20.9%
|33.14%
|22.05%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.39%
|-0.01%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.32%
For the past year Sun Communities Inc. has stronger performance than AGNC Investment Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Sun Communities Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.
