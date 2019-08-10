Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Touches $141.23 High on Aug, 10; Shorts at ELY GOLD ROYALTIES ORDINARY SHARES (ELYGF) Lowered By 66.75%

The stock of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) reached all time high today, Aug, 10 and still has $148.29 target or 5.00% above today’s $141.23 share price. This indicates more upside for the $12.81 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $148.29 PT is reached, the company will be worth $640.25 million more. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 476,194 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators

ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) had a decrease of 66.75% in short interest. ELYGF’s SI was 40,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 66.75% from 120,900 shares previously. With 243,300 avg volume, 0 days are for ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ELYGF)’s short sellers to cover ELYGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.29. About 108,321 shares traded. Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 24.86 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Sun Communities, Inc. shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 7,686 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc owns 23,258 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Eii Management holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 11,488 shares. Automobile Association reported 15,512 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 55,513 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Mngmt Lc has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability owns 22,474 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 36,837 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc reported 265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 145 were accumulated by Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.2% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 2.57 million shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.02% or 11,434 shares. Macquarie Gru, a Australia-based fund reported 222,364 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Among 2 analysts covering Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sun Communities had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity. $30.31 million worth of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) shares were bought by WEISS ARTHUR A.

Sun Communities, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $12.81 billion. It owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities in the midwestern, southern, and southeastern United States. It has a 93.34 P/E ratio. As of April 1, 2011, it owned and operated a portfolio of 136 communities comprising approximately 47,600 developed sites.