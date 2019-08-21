Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Sun Communities Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Sun Communities Inc. has 2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sun Communities Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities Inc. 0.00% 4.00% 1.90% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Sun Communities Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities Inc. N/A 125 87.15 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Sun Communities Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Sun Communities Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sun Communities Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.71 2.70

Sun Communities Inc. currently has an average price target of $120.5, suggesting a potential downside of -18.02%. As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 35.89%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Sun Communities Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sun Communities Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Communities Inc. 1.12% 2.53% 7.3% 22.94% 38.23% 30.58% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Sun Communities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Sun Communities Inc. has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sun Communities Inc.’s competitors are 40.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

Sun Communities Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sun Communities Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Sun Communities Inc.’s rivals.