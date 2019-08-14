Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) and Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) and Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities Inc. 123 10.89 N/A 1.52 87.15 Essex Property Trust Inc. 289 14.20 N/A 6.22 48.61

In table 1 we can see Sun Communities Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Essex Property Trust Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Sun Communities Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Sun Communities Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Essex Property Trust Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sun Communities Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.9% Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.3 beta indicates that Sun Communities Inc. is 70.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Essex Property Trust Inc.’s 0.39 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sun Communities Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Sun Communities Inc. has a -17.57% downside potential and a consensus target price of $117.67. On the other hand, Essex Property Trust Inc.’s potential downside is -4.31% and its consensus target price is $299.8. The information presented earlier suggests that Essex Property Trust Inc. looks more robust than Sun Communities Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sun Communities Inc. and Essex Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.1% and 98.8% respectively. Sun Communities Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Essex Property Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Communities Inc. 1.12% 2.53% 7.3% 22.94% 38.23% 30.58% Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.88% 2.79% 6.54% 11.52% 29.26% 23.25%

For the past year Sun Communities Inc. has stronger performance than Essex Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Essex Property Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Sun Communities Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.