Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Contrasting side by side

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) have been rivals in the REIT – Residential for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities Inc. 147 28.98 88.47M 1.52 87.15 AGNC Investment Corp. 26 0.00 544.90M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sun Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities Inc. 60,191,862.84% 4% 1.9% AGNC Investment Corp. 2,073,439,878.23% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sun Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -12.33% for Sun Communities Inc. with consensus target price of $130.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sun Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 26.12%. Sun Communities Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sun Communities Inc. 1.12% 2.53% 7.3% 22.94% 38.23% 30.58% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.22% -0.69% -0.39% 0.86% -0.54% 2.14%

For the past year Sun Communities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Sun Communities Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.