Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Contrasting side by side

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) have been rivals in the REIT – Residential for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sun Communities Inc.
|147
|28.98
|88.47M
|1.52
|87.15
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|26
|0.00
|544.90M
|-1.59
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sun Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sun Communities Inc.
|60,191,862.84%
|4%
|1.9%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|2,073,439,878.23%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Sun Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sun Communities Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The downside potential is -12.33% for Sun Communities Inc. with consensus target price of $130.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Sun Communities Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 26.12%. Sun Communities Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sun Communities Inc.
|1.12%
|2.53%
|7.3%
|22.94%
|38.23%
|30.58%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|-1.22%
|-0.69%
|-0.39%
|0.86%
|-0.54%
|2.14%
For the past year Sun Communities Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AGNC Investment Corp.
Summary
On 8 of the 11 factors Sun Communities Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.
