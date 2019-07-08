Sun Cmntys (SUI) Valuation Rose While Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Cut by $1.02 Million Its Stake; Riverhead Capital Management Holds Holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 37.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 8,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 23,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 329,020 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (ULTA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 950 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,727 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 4,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $7.74 during the last trading session, reaching $352.69. About 599,365 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SUI’s profit will be $102.46M for 29.71 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 10,753 shares to 15,567 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 19,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset stated it has 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Gluskin Sheff And reported 51,060 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 2,476 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 14,379 shares stake. State Street holds 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 3.29M shares. Johnson Fincl Gp has 265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru has 2.62% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 2.53M shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 6,189 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 22,474 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc owns 9,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Gp has 1,880 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Mercantile stated it has 2,283 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sun Communities’ (SUI) CEO Gary Shiffman on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2018. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sun Communities (SUI) CEO Gary Shiffman on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Announces Distribution Increase – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 4,569 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 30,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,767 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).