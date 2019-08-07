Sun Cmntys (SUI) Stake Maintained by Phocas Financial Corp; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 93.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85,000, down from 13,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 1.75 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 16,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 10,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 88,297 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vertex One Asset Mngmt reported 163,900 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 20 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Welch Forbes Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,598 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 285,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn holds 45 shares. Argent Trust reported 26,672 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 3,396 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt reported 10,642 shares. 2,561 are held by Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc. Davenport & Limited Liability Corporation reported 85,455 shares. Rock Springs Management Limited Partnership, Maryland-based fund reported 185,150 shares. 162,300 are held by Cs Mckee Lp. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 136,639 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.33 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc reported 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,800 shares to 3,505 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,355 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Fil Limited reported 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% or 2,213 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Shell Asset Management Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.06% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Pnc Financial Serv Grp reported 9,247 shares stake. 127,483 are owned by Kennedy Capital Mgmt. 2.04 million were accumulated by Cap Ww. Mariner Lc reported 4,926 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 1.64% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.23% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Parkside Fin Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 145 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 157,331 shares.