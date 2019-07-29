Sun Cmntys (SUI) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder M Holdings Securities Has Boosted Stake by $1.27 Million as Stock Value Declined

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 301.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 23,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,916 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 7,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 104,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 351,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.66M, down from 455,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 557,291 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 244,870 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Olstein Capital Limited Partnership has 1.57% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 177,000 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt invested in 55,833 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Duff Phelps invested in 14,105 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 30,376 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department reported 11,451 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 172,254 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.30 million shares stake. Headinvest Lc owns 4,257 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Llc, Vermont-based fund reported 7,209 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Co holds 29,300 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Sky Group Ltd Liability holds 10,571 shares. Pitcairn Co has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Primecap Management Ca owns 5.93M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 18,996 shares to 27,541 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 7,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,589 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 100,878 shares to 119,347 shares, valued at $15.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 10,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 61,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 558,818 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Cypress Grp Incorporated owns 1,880 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank has 0.05% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 16,101 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation New York owns 0.54% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 30,920 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Strs Ohio invested in 0.06% or 115,944 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 3,730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.03% or 58,910 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 161,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 266,600 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Rafferty Asset Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 504 shares. Amica Retiree Tru reported 0.34% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.74M for 23.44 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.