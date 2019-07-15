Sun Cmntys (SUI) Share Value Rose While Waterfront Capital Partners Raised Its Position; Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Shareholder Coe Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.24 Million as Stock Rose

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 39.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 21,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,310 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 53,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 303,013 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 7,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 94,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, up from 86,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.82. About 141,687 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 127,953 shares to 452,185 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 20,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. Another trade for 45,000 shares valued at $2.21M was made by ROZANSKI HORACIO on Thursday, January 31. The insider Messer Angela M. sold 27,000 shares worth $1.44 million. ROSSOTTI CHARLES O had sold 10,000 shares worth $532,600.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.83 million for 23.89 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares to 24,010 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).