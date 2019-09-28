Sun Cmntys (SUI) Position Upped by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc; As Home Depot Com (HD) Stock Price Rose, Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Lowered Position

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 62.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 3,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,922 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $399,000, down from 5,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 117.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 111,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 205,967 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, up from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $148.28. About 362,925 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 5,445 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bluestein R H And owns 245,448 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inv Management has 0.83% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 143,622 shares. 232,201 are held by Norinchukin National Bank The. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 2,387 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Incorporated owns 747,580 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc invested in 2.69% or 90,171 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank stated it has 118,999 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Marshall Sullivan Wa holds 3.6% or 24,514 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh has invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Conning has 196,345 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Country Club Tru Na, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,708 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.80 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $276.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 4,092 shares to 36,510 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr Standard Physical Gold Shs Etf by 2,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 20 Yr Treas Bd Etf (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.05% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 153,871 are owned by Ubs Oconnor Ltd. M&T Bank Corporation has 7,691 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 761,500 are owned by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.03% stake. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 22,208 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.04% or 142,880 shares. 266,600 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 14,149 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 6,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.02% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 161,750 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Art Ltd Co owns 4,795 shares.

