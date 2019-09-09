Sun Cmntys (SUI) Market Valuation Rose While Global Endowment Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $436,600; Ecofin LTD Has Decreased Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) as Stock Value Rose

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 31.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 89,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 198,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 287,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 119,890 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Circulating NEP and NEP Inhibition Study in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction (CNEPi); 05/04/2018 – NEP: MEDIATEC BUYS ALL ASSETS IN MUSIKBYGGET AB IN ÅRE AS OF; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q EPS $1.21; 20/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF CANADIAN RENEWABLE

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 7,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 11,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.51. About 400,227 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

More notable recent Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results and 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,000 shares to 43,782 shares, valued at $77.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 65,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 26.32 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.04% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 1,236 shares. First Republic Investment owns 0.05% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 88,111 shares. Utah Retirement owns 0.04% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 18,652 shares. 68,528 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. 9,065 are owned by Veritable Limited Partnership. D E Shaw & Communication holds 0.02% or 142,977 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Limited holds 95,655 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Daiwa Inc stated it has 2.62% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 10,988 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc holds 0% or 200 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 52,721 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $34.81M for 20.56 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -228.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why NextEra Energy Partners Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – The Motley Fool” on January 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces date for release of first-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2019 financial results available on partnership’s website – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Million U.S. Solar Installations Are Just the Start – Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Westwood Holdg Gp invested in 0% or 7,360 shares. Natixis stated it has 80,649 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Atria Invs Ltd reported 6,675 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Invest Rech has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 21,545 are owned by Miller Howard Inc. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Energy Income Partners Limited Co reported 5.40M shares stake. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Partnership has 26,676 shares. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Jupiter Asset Mngmt stated it has 111,222 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 16,574 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 47,591 are held by Alps.