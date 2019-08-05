Sun Cmntys (SUI) Market Valuation Rose While American Century Companies Has Lowered Stake; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Finemark National Bank & Trust Lifted Its Holding

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 1,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 60,225 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51 million, up from 58,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.42 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 46,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 547,545 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.90 million, down from 593,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.98. About 284,507 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock or 8,906 shares. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87 million was made by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, February 7 Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,681 shares. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63M. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 1,984 shares to 1,871 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,568 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.76 million for 23.76 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 18,760 shares to 167,917 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 26,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).