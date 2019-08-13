Sun Cmntys (SUI) Holding Has Lifted by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D; Barr E S & Co Increased Markel Com (MKL) Stake by $3.22 Million

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 266,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.60M, up from 251,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $142.07. About 152,053 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The hedge fund held 74,685 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.40 million, up from 71,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $6.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.31. About 7,484 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 50,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors has 775 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 15,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0% or 70 shares. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.48% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 2.10 million shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Kbc Grp Nv reported 14,379 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0% or 128 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 589,050 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0% or 2,800 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) accumulated 2,213 shares. Mariner stated it has 4,926 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic Management stated it has 0.05% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset stated it has 3,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ltd has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10,000 shares to 171,500 shares, valued at $21.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 7,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,072 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2,208 shares to 14,188 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG) by 21,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,382 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. Lewis Lemuel E also bought $101,300 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares.