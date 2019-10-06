Sun Cmntys (SUI) Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Upped Position by $14.26 Million as Share Price Rose; Msdc Management LP Trimmed Position in Pg&E (PCG) by $7.12 Million as Stock Price Declined

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 323,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.35 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.40B market cap company. The stock increased 13.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 15.80 million shares traded or 78.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 117.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 111,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 205,967 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, up from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $152.25. About 320,785 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Analog Devices, Blackstone, Bloom Energy, Cleveland-Cliffs, Ford, Micron, PG&E, Snap, VMWare and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Netflix, Roku, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will PG&E Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Management owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,203 shares. Cibc Markets reported 434,300 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). King Street Cap Lp accumulated 6.66% or 5.00 million shares. 102 were reported by Carroll. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Valley Advisers stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 600 shares. Eminence Cap Lp holds 2.41% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 7.97M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 460,108 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 1,025 shares or 0% of the stock. Solus Alternative Asset Mngmt Lp holds 4.7% or 934,000 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 9,849 shares. Serengeti Asset LP holds 1.00M shares or 6.08% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,136 shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $466.71M for 2.89 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 111,419 shares to 747,581 shares, valued at $27.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 407,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.