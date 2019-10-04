Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lowered Its Nuance Comm (NUAN) Stake

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased Nuance Comm Inc (NUAN) stake by 79.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 131,012 shares as Nuance Comm Inc (NUAN)’s stock declined 1.01%. The Paloma Partners Management Company holds 33,268 shares with $531,000 value, down from 164,280 last quarter. Nuance Comm Inc now has $4.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 3.21M shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 70–618-18-3-6065-0032 – Service – Nuance PowerScribe Service Contract -; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was decreased by investment analysts at BidaskScore to a Sell rating in a a research note revealed to investors and clients on 4 October.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $18.20 million. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and small USB dongles; and speaker systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018.

More notable recent Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Summit Wireless Technologies to Present at The MicroCap Rodeo – Business Wire” on October 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WiSA Announces Commercial Launch of Klipsch’s WiSA Certified Reference Wireless Speaker Line – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Summit Wireless Technologies to Present at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

The stock increased 7.13% or $0.0599 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8999. About 16,035 shares traded. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) has declined 79.59% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuance closes spin-off of Cerence – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nuance Announces â€œWhen-Issuedâ€ Trading in Connection with Upcoming Spin-Off – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cerence Completes Spin-Off from Nuance, Debuts as Independent, Public Company – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Board of Directors Declares Spin-Off Dividend of Cerence Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications has $22 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 27.67% above currents $14.49 stock price. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $1500 target in Monday, September 23 report. Wedbush maintained Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) rating on Friday, June 21. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $22 target.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.56 million for 21.31 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.05% negative EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company increased Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 106,534 shares to 117,534 valued at $10.27M in 2019Q2. It also upped Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) stake by 7,243 shares and now owns 21,622 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.