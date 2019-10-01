Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Broad Line companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 11.22M -3.69 0.00 Kopin Corporation 1 -0.12 59.63M -0.57 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 1,121,327,203.68% 202.2% 0% Kopin Corporation 6,776,136,363.64% -75.4% -61.3%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. are 1.7 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Kopin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Kopin Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Roughly 11.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 42% of Kopin Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, Kopin Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. -17.38% -22.36% -48.24% -72.03% -79.59% -73.67% Kopin Corporation 8.41% 1.75% -4.92% -10.77% -61.33% 16.12%

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems. The companyÂ’s display products are used in military, consumer, electronic, and industrial products, such as thermal weapon sights, digital cameras, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products, and metrology tools. It sells its components directly, as well as through distributors to original equipment manufacturers; and military display products directly to prime contractors of the United States government or to foreign companies. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.