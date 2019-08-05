Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) Touches $0.77 Low on Aug, 5; Harris Associates LP Cut Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position

Harris Associates LP decreased Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) stake by 6.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP sold 4.85M shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The Harris Associates LP holds 69.04M shares with $599.48M value, down from 73.89 million last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc now has $10.53B valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 731,738 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL

The stock of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) reached all time low today, Aug, 5 and still has $0.72 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.77 share price. This indicates more downside for the $15.07M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.72 PT is reached, the company will be worth $903,960 less. The stock decreased 9.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $0.77. About 30,395 shares traded. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) has declined 79.59% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.59% the S&P500.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $15.07 million. The firm offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cenovus Energy Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Harris Associates LP increased Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) stake by 514,810 shares to 879,893 valued at $19.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Herc Hldgs Inc stake by 84,505 shares and now owns 1.04M shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $184.49M for 14.27 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

