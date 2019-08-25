Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Semiconductor – Broad Line company, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.33% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 0.00% 202.20% 0.00% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.64 5.31 2.67

As a group, Semiconductor – Broad Line companies have a potential upside of 45.78%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. -17.38% -22.36% -48.24% -72.03% -79.59% -73.67% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. has -73.67% weaker performance while Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s peers have 34.84% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. are 1.7 and 0.5. Competitively, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s peers have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

Dividends

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.