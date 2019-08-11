Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Drug Manufacturers – Other company, Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Summit Therapeutics plc has 9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 38.88% institutional ownership for its peers. 48.71% of Summit Therapeutics plc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.82% of all Drug Manufacturers – Other companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Summit Therapeutics plc and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.35% 91.75% 29.87%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Summit Therapeutics plc and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Therapeutics plc N/A 2 1.08 Industry Average 19.69M 147.47M 76.74

Summit Therapeutics plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Summit Therapeutics plc is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Summit Therapeutics plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 3.25 2.13 2.63

With average target price of $2, Summit Therapeutics plc has a potential upside of 52.68%. The potential upside of the rivals is 86.48%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Summit Therapeutics plc’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit Therapeutics plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Therapeutics plc -3.94% 0.76% -18.01% 1.54% -44.3% 14.78% Industry Average 3.08% 37.89% 56.79% 38.93% 72.98% 53.54%

For the past year Summit Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Summit Therapeutics plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Summit Therapeutics plc’s peers beat Summit Therapeutics plc.