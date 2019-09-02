Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Drug Manufacturers – Other company, Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Summit Therapeutics plc has 9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 38.88% institutional ownership for its competitors. 48.71% of Summit Therapeutics plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.82% of all Drug Manufacturers – Other companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Summit Therapeutics plc and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Summit Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|13.35%
|91.75%
|29.87%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Summit Therapeutics plc and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Summit Therapeutics plc
|N/A
|2
|1.08
|Industry Average
|19.69M
|147.47M
|76.74
Summit Therapeutics plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Summit Therapeutics plc and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Summit Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|2.75
|1.63
|2.62
The competitors have a potential upside of 85.06%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit Therapeutics plc and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Summit Therapeutics plc
|-3.94%
|0.76%
|-18.01%
|1.54%
|-44.3%
|14.78%
|Industry Average
|3.08%
|37.89%
|56.79%
|38.93%
|72.98%
|53.54%
For the past year Summit Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Summit Therapeutics plc’s competitors.
Dividends
Summit Therapeutics plc does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Summit Therapeutics plc’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
