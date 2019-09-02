Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Drug Manufacturers – Other company, Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Summit Therapeutics plc has 9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 38.88% institutional ownership for its competitors. 48.71% of Summit Therapeutics plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.82% of all Drug Manufacturers – Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Summit Therapeutics plc and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.35% 91.75% 29.87%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Summit Therapeutics plc and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Therapeutics plc N/A 2 1.08 Industry Average 19.69M 147.47M 76.74

Summit Therapeutics plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Summit Therapeutics plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.75 1.63 2.62

The competitors have a potential upside of 85.06%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Summit Therapeutics plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Therapeutics plc -3.94% 0.76% -18.01% 1.54% -44.3% 14.78% Industry Average 3.08% 37.89% 56.79% 38.93% 72.98% 53.54%

For the past year Summit Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Summit Therapeutics plc’s competitors.

Dividends

Summit Therapeutics plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Summit Therapeutics plc’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.