Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT) and Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Contrasting side by side

As Drug Manufacturers – Other businesses, Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) and Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Therapeutics plc 2 0.00 N/A 1.23 1.08 Endo International plc 6 0.27 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Summit Therapeutics plc and Endo International plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Endo International plc 0.00% 170.9% -5.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Summit Therapeutics plc and Endo International plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Endo International plc 2 4 2 2.25

Meanwhile, Endo International plc’s average price target is $8.5, while its potential upside is 143.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summit Therapeutics plc and Endo International plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 97.7%. Insiders held 48.71% of Summit Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, Endo International plc has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Therapeutics plc -3.94% 0.76% -18.01% 1.54% -44.3% 14.78% Endo International plc -3.94% -30.94% -58.29% -66.88% -73.93% -56.58%

For the past year Summit Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Endo International plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Endo International plc beats Summit Therapeutics plc.

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. Its U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets. The companyÂ’s U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment offers pain management products, such as Lidoderm, OPAN ER, Percocet, and Voltare Gel. This segment also provides Supprelin LA for central precocious puberty treatment; XIAFLEX for treating PeyronieÂ’s and DupuytrenÂ’s contracture diseases; Fortesta Gel for hypogonadism treatment; Testim Gel for the treatment of endogenous testosterone; Frova for migraine headaches; Valstar, a sterile solution for intravesical instillation of valrubicin; Vantas for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer; Aveed for the treatment of low testosterone; TESTOPEL, a long-acting implantable pellet; and NASCOBAL, a nasal spray. Its International Pharmaceuticals segment offers specialty pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, womenÂ’s health, and oncology; generic, branded generic, and over-the-counter products in the areas of dermatology and anti-infectives; and healthcare services, products, and solutions to hospitals, pharmacies, and practitioners, as well as for government healthcare programs. The company also provides injectables for the treatment of pain, anti-infectives, cardiovascular, and other therapeutics areas. It sells its branded pharmaceuticals and generics directly, as well as through wholesale drug distributors. Endo International plc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.