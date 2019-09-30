Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT) and DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) Comparison side by side

Since Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) and DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) are part of the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Therapeutics plc 1 0.00 12.07M 1.23 1.08 DURECT Corporation 2 -1.21 166.58M -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Summit Therapeutics plc and DURECT Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Summit Therapeutics plc and DURECT Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Therapeutics plc 891,432,791.73% 0% 0% DURECT Corporation 9,755,211,993.44% -108.9% -44.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Summit Therapeutics plc and DURECT Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 DURECT Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, DURECT Corporation’s average target price is $3.55, while its potential upside is 92.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9% of Summit Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 38.2% of DURECT Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 48.71% of Summit Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, 3.97% are DURECT Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Therapeutics plc -3.94% 0.76% -18.01% 1.54% -44.3% 14.78% DURECT Corporation 4% 71.14% 88.2% 70.83% -32.9% 115.28%

For the past year Summit Therapeutics plc was less bullish than DURECT Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors DURECT Corporation beats Summit Therapeutics plc.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The companyÂ’s advanced oral, injectable, and transdermal delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery; and REMOXY ER, an investigational extended release pain relief drug. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Impax Laboratories, Inc.; Zogenix, Inc.; and Pain Therapeutics, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.