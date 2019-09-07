Summit Therapeutics plc (SMMT) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Contrasting side by side

As Drug Manufacturers – Other companies, Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SMMT) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Therapeutics plc 2 0.00 N/A 1.23 1.08 Aurora Cannabis Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.22 28.94

Table 1 demonstrates Summit Therapeutics plc and Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Summit Therapeutics plc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Summit Therapeutics plc is currently more affordable than Aurora Cannabis Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Summit Therapeutics plc and Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Summit Therapeutics plc and Aurora Cannabis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Aurora Cannabis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 64.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Summit Therapeutics plc and Aurora Cannabis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9% and 12.15%. 48.71% are Summit Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.04% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit Therapeutics plc -3.94% 0.76% -18.01% 1.54% -44.3% 14.78% Aurora Cannabis Inc. -4.58% -20.18% -30.56% -9.81% 25.23% 26.01%

For the past year Summit Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Summit Therapeutics plc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. The company has operations in 19 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; SociÃ©tÃ© des Alcools du QuÃ©bec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.