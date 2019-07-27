Summit State Bank (SSBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

This is a contrast between Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank 12 3.06 N/A 0.96 11.98 SVB Financial Group 231 4.09 N/A 19.92 11.52

Demonstrates Summit State Bank and SVB Financial Group earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Summit State Bank’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than SVB Financial Group.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 0.00% 8.6% 0.9% SVB Financial Group 0.00% 17.3% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Summit State Bank has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SVB Financial Group’s 2.03 beta is the reason why it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Summit State Bank and SVB Financial Group can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0.00 SVB Financial Group 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, SVB Financial Group’s potential upside is 12.99% and its average target price is $264.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Summit State Bank and SVB Financial Group are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 92.9% respectively. Summit State Bank’s share held by insiders are 15.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of SVB Financial Group shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit State Bank 2.22% -1.03% -6.58% -17.19% -15.13% -2.29% SVB Financial Group -8.42% -4.43% -6% -7.23% -28.11% 20.83%

For the past year Summit State Bank had bearish trend while SVB Financial Group had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors SVB Financial Group beats Summit State Bank.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds. The companyÂ’s SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending services. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, brokerage, private equity investment, and business valuation services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel and India. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.