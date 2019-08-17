Summit State Bank (SSBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank 12 3.12 N/A 0.86 14.24 Central Valley Community Bancorp 20 3.59 N/A 1.62 12.77

Demonstrates Summit State Bank and Central Valley Community Bancorp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Central Valley Community Bancorp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Summit State Bank’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Central Valley Community Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 0.00% 9.5% 1% Central Valley Community Bancorp 0.00% 9.8% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Summit State Bank’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Competitively, Central Valley Community Bancorp is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Summit State Bank and Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 9.34% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors while 48.8% of Central Valley Community Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Summit State Bank’s shares. Comparatively, 12.7% are Central Valley Community Bancorp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit State Bank 4.26% 5.51% 6.8% 6.06% -21.73% 4.08% Central Valley Community Bancorp -2.72% -3.27% 3.6% 4.7% -1.33% 9.86%

For the past year Summit State Bank was less bullish than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Summit State Bank.