Summit State Bank (SSBI) to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019; TSURUHA HOLDINGS SAPPORO ORDINARY SH (TSUSF) Sellers Increased By 16.17% Their Shorts

TSURUHA HOLDINGS INC SAPPORO ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) had an increase of 16.17% in short interest. TSUSF’s SI was 513,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.17% from 442,100 shares previously. It closed at $94.39 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:SSBI) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Summit State Bank’s current price of $12.06 translates into 1.00% yield. Summit State Bank’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 4,291 shares traded. Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) has declined 21.73% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSBI News: 24/04/2018 – Summit State Bank Reports 98% Increase in Profitability and Declaration of Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Summit State Bank 2Q EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ 1st Summit Bancorp of Johnstown In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSMK); 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBKO); 24/04/2018 – Correct: Summit State Bank 1Q EPS 29c, Not 2Q; 21/04/2018 DJ Summit State Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSBI)

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. operates drugstores in Japan. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates approximately 1,600 stores.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products services to individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals and professional associations, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, and estates primarily in Sonoma County, California. The company has market cap of $73.16 million. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.02 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as industrial lines of credit and term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit.