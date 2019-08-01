Summit State Bank (SSBI) to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019; KNORR-BREMSE AG AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECE (KNRRY) Shorts Down By 95.52%

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:SSBI) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Summit State Bank’s current price of $12.25 translates into 0.98% yield. Summit State Bank’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $12.25 lastly. It is up 21.73% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSBI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBKO); 24/04/2018 – Summit State Bank 2Q EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ 1st Summit Bancorp of Johnstown In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSMK); 24/04/2018 – Summit State Bank Reports 98% Increase in Profitability and Declaration of Dividend; 21/04/2018 DJ Summit State Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSBI); 24/04/2018 – Correct: Summit State Bank 1Q EPS 29c, Not 2Q

KNORR-BREMSE AG AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECE (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) had a decrease of 95.52% in short interest. KNRRY’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 95.52% from 6,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 11,126 shares traded. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products services to individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals and professional associations, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, and estates primarily in Sonoma County, California. The company has market cap of $74.31 million. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as industrial lines of credit and term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.32 billion. The firm also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers air suspension products for trailers.