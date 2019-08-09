Summit State Bank (SSBI) to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019; Galapagos NV (GLPG) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:SSBI) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Summit State Bank’s current price of $12.05 translates into 1.00% yield. Summit State Bank’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 1,272 shares traded. Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) has declined 21.73% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSBI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBKO); 24/04/2018 – Correct: Summit State Bank 1Q EPS 29c, Not 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Summit State Bank Reports 98% Increase in Profitability and Declaration of Dividend; 21/04/2018 DJ Summit State Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSBI); 24/04/2018 – Summit State Bank 2Q EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ 1st Summit Bancorp of Johnstown In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSMK)

Among 6 analysts covering Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galapagos NV has $20900 highest and $130 lowest target. $157’s average target is -11.29% below currents $176.99 stock price. Galapagos NV had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, February 25 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was initiated by Leerink Swann with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. See Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $209.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $121.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Reinitiate

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $139.0000 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $136 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

More notable recent Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Summit State Bank Reports Net Income for Second Quarter 2019 and Declaration of Dividend – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Summit State Bank Reports Net Income for First Quarter 2019 and Declaration of Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Summit State Bank Completes Private Placement of $6 Million of Subordinated Debt – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Summit State Bank Reports 77% Increase in Net Income for 2018 and Declaration of Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Little-Known Stocks That Could Be Huge – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 18, 2018.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products services to individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals and professional associations, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, and estates primarily in Sonoma County, California. The company has market cap of $73.10 million. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.01 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as industrial lines of credit and term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit.

More notable recent Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Payments Stock Spirals Lower on New Sell Rating – Schaeffers Research” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: GLPG,MTP,IFRX – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Transparency notification – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CAPR, GLPG, GILD, NTGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; Whatâ€™s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $9.97 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.