Summit State Bank (SSBI) to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) stake by 11.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)’s stock declined 0.64%. The First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 210,117 shares with $5.04 million value, down from 237,285 last quarter. Northwest Pipe Co now has $253.70M valuation. The stock increased 4.28% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 16,964 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) is expected to pay $0.12 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:SSBI) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. Summit State Bank’s current price of $12.08 translates into 0.99% yield. Summit State Bank’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $12.08 lastly. It is down 21.73% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Summit State Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSBI); 22/04/2018 – DJ Summit Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBKO); 24/04/2018 – Summit State Bank 2Q EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ 1st Summit Bancorp of Johnstown In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSMK); 24/04/2018 – Summit State Bank Reports 98% Increase in Profitability and Declaration of Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Summit State Bank 1Q EPS 29c, Not 2Q

Summit State Bank provides various banking products services to individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals and professional associations, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, and estates primarily in Sonoma County, California. The company has market cap of $73.28 million. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as industrial lines of credit and term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,896 were reported by Advsrs Asset Inc. Federated Investors Pa has 469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Walthausen & Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 69,820 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) or 814,500 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 9,973 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.02% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Alphaone Inv Ltd Co stated it has 1.31% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Co has 28,536 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.08% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). First Wilshire Inc holds 1.72% or 210,117 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). holds 6,091 shares. 1,598 were accumulated by Legal General Public Ltd Com.