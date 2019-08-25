Summit State Bank (SSBI) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Comparison side by side

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) compete against each other in the Regional – Pacific Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank 12 3.07 N/A 0.86 14.24 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 8 3.28 N/A 1.13 6.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Summit State Bank and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit State Bank. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Summit State Bank is currently more expensive than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Summit State Bank and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 0.00% 9.5% 1% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0.00% 20.3% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Summit State Bank’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.27 beta. Competitively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Summit State Bank and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 68.1%. 2.5% are Summit State Bank’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Summit State Bank 4.26% 5.51% 6.8% 6.06% -21.73% 4.08% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp -5.62% -7.1% -1.03% -3.86% -20.82% 7.97%

For the past year Summit State Bank has weaker performance than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Summary

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp beats Summit State Bank on 6 of the 9 factors.