Summit Securities Group Upped By $315,900 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (CHT) Sellers Increased By 13.42% Their Shorts

Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:CHT) had an increase of 13.42% in short interest. CHT’s SI was 583,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.42% from 514,800 shares previously. With 72,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD. (NYSE:CHT)’s short sellers to cover CHT’s short positions. The SI to Chunghwa Telecom CO LTD.’s float is 0.13%. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 8,422 shares traded. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) has declined 2.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CHT News: 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Chunghwa Telecom, PChome to start TWD 400 million venture fund to invest in startups; 12/03/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Feb Rev NT$17.95B Vs NT$17.77B; 10/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom’s March Subscriber Numbers (Table); 08/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom Upgrades to VCAS Ultra from Verimatrix to Secure New Premium UHD/4K Services; 14/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes 1Q Net Loss NT$1.06B Vs Net Profit NT$1.70B; 27/05/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM TO BUILD DESIGN CENTER FOR NT$12B: COMM. TIMES; 13/03/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF NT$4.796/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Chunghwa Telecom 2017 Form 20-F filed with the U.S. SEC; 07/05/2018 – Chunghwa Picture Tubes Apr Rev NT$2.20B; 10/04/2018 – CHUNGHWA TELECOM MARCH SALES NT$ 17.5BLN :2412 TT

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 11700% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 5,850 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 5,900 shares with $319,000 value, up from 50 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $244.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 1.97M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services primarily in Taiwan. The company has market cap of $27.98 billion. The companyÂ’s Domestic Fixed Communications Business segment provides local telephone, domestic long distance telephone, broadband access, local and domestic long distance leased line, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; and other domestic services, including information and communication technology , corporate solution services, and bill handling services. It has a 23.86 P/E ratio. This segment also offers interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (Call) stake by 413 shares to 120 valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 500 shares and now owns 500 shares. Ishares Tr (AGG) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, March 25. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. The insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 58.05 million shares. Cohen & Steers accumulated 3,401 shares. Quantum Mngmt has invested 0.79% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 6,151 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company holds 1.87% or 53,874 shares in its portfolio. First City Cap Mngmt Inc owns 21,333 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 4,047 are owned by Fairview Capital Invest Mngmt Lc. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 99,955 shares stake. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Co invested 1.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 532,366 shares. Hanseatic Management accumulated 0.18% or 3,249 shares. Guild Invest Mngmt owns 59,090 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 0% or 29,910 shares. Northpointe Cap Lc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 168,967 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).