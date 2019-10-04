Summit Securities Group Upped By $10.39 Million Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NOMD) SI Decreased By 23.09%

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 250900% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 50,180 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 50,200 shares with $10.44M value, up from 20 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $248.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $226.81. About 2.78M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring

Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NOMD) had a decrease of 23.09% in short interest. NOMD’s SI was 665,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 23.09% from 864,800 shares previously. With 966,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NOMD)’s short sellers to cover NOMD’s short positions. The SI to Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.43%. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 1.26M shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has risen 18.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.14% the S&P500. Some Historical NOMD News: 10/04/2018 – Nomad Foods at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – NOMAD FOODS LTD – QTRLY REPORTED EPS OF EUR 0.16; ADJUSTED EPS EUR 0.27; 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 22/03/2018 NOMAD FOODS 4Q ADJ. EPS EU0.27, EST. EU0.25; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 2.1% Position in Nomad Foods; 22/03/2018 – NOMAD SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS EU1.08-EU1.13, ADJ. EBITDA EU350M-360M; 10/05/2018 – Nomad Foods 1Q EPS EUR0.36; 22/03/2018 – NOMAD FOODS LTD – SEES FULL YEAR ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AT A LOW-SINGLE DIGITS PERCENTAGE RATE; 22/03/2018 – NOMAD FOODS LTD QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.6%; 10/05/2018 – Nomad Foods 1Q Net EUR62.4M

Among 2 analysts covering Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares (NYSE:NOMD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares has $2500 highest and $2400 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 19.05% above currents $20.58 stock price. Nomad Foods Limited Ordinary Shares had 3 analyst reports since May 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The company has market cap of $4.00 billion. The companyÂ’s frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It has a 20.44 P/E ratio. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $232.13’s average target is 2.35% above currents $226.81 stock price. Home Depot had 19 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, September 25. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $25000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $21300 target. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.48% or 150,300 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt LP has 3,292 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 62,186 are owned by Iberiabank. Garrison Bradford reported 0.28% stake. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. 18,979 were reported by Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc. Csat Advisory LP holds 3,176 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Lc accumulated 13,563 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gradient Investments Lc invested in 12,727 shares or 0.14% of the stock. St Germain D J Co holds 0.36% or 15,976 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.47% or 1.06 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 17,224 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt reported 1.71% stake. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc reported 5,471 shares.

