Summit Securities Group Trimmed Deere And Co (Put) (DE) Stake by $23.62 Million; Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Boosted Moodys (MCO) Stake

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 250.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 15,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 21,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, up from 5,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 645,663 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Commonbond Student Loan Trust 2018-A-GS; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS SCENTRE GROUP TO A2, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS SOUTH AFRICA’S BAA3 RATING AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes Of Dbubs 2011-LC1; 27/03/2018 – RAMAPHOSA: SOUTH AFRICA WELCOMES MOODY’S POSITIVE RATING REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON US STATE DEBT – GENERAL OBLIGATION DEBT CONTINUES TO COMPRISE LARGEST SHARE OF STATE DEBT OUTSTANDING AT 52.2% OF ALL DEBT ISSUED IN 2017; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe: Uk Government Intervention At Northamptonshire County Council Highlights Sector’s High Level Of State Support; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ASSIGNS AA3 TO PENNSYLVANIA’S $1.2 BLN GO BONDS, FIRST SERIES OF 2018; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Gsms 2018-GS9

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Deere And Co (Put) (DE) by 95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 1,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 75 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Deere And Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 131,546 shares to 87,320 shares, valued at $11.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,312 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Management Com owns 28,248 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 2,155 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.18% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 230,956 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. 199 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc. Papp L Roy And Associates accumulated 0.04% or 1,400 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 11,236 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd holds 1.29 million shares. Hills Fincl Bank Tru Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc owns 7,649 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.47% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 189 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Invsts reported 5.28M shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Moodyâ€™s Corporation (MCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1,500 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere: Wait For It – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “Russia’s MTS currently has no plans to de-list from NYSE: shareholder – Reuters” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.